JAY – It’s time to order your Thanksgiving pies! The VFW Auxiliary in Jay is taking orders for pies now until November 17. There are chocolate and pumpkin pies for $12 each, and apple pies for $15 each. The pie pickup will be on Tuesday, November 21 at the Auxiliary Post between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To order, contact the Auxiliary at (207) 897-2122.