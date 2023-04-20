Learn to grow your own shiitakes with Franklin County Extension

FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a workshop on mushroom production on Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Franklin County Extension Office, 138 Pleasant Street, Farmington.

The workshop is for anyone who is interested in learning how mushrooms grow or how to grow their own. Nick Rowley, Extension sustainable agriculture and horticulture professional, will discuss mushroom production for the small farm and demonstrate the process of inoculating mushrooms. Suggested donation of $10. Registration is required. Visit the website to register.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

