Maine Local Living School to host wild greens workshop

TEMPLE – Come feast on the wild abundance of spring! Join Maine Local Living School for their Wild Greens for the Common Table workshop on Sunday, May 19.

Learn how to identify wild greens, harvest wisely, and cook multiple wild plants that grace the springtime table. Ever eat a tree-leaf salad, nettle stir-fry or knotweed pie? Come learn how and see how partnering with the wild can bring health, happiness, and hope. A mostly-foraged lunch will be provided.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $30 to $80, sliding scale.

Find out more information here.