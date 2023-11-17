Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to Host Speaker “Chef Andy” on Creating a Sustainable Nutrition Program

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Area Garden club is excited to host Andrew Hutchins, aka “Chef Andy”, to hear about his audacious vision for a locally sourced, hyperconnected, multipurpose, and sustainable nutrition program that will add resiliency to our community.

This free event is open to the public and will be held on November 21st at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church located at 612 Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington.

Like anything built to last, big ideas need strong, deeply rooted pillars on which to stand. Imagine a regional culinary and teaching center at Mt Blue High School where students and the community alike come to connect with their food; seeing where it comes from and how it is prepared as they watch through large windows that open into a bustling, state of the art kitchen where they can observe real, local food being prepared and preserved from scratch.

A project of this scope would be unlike any other in the state. It would become a flagship model that could be replicated throughout the state and country to various scales. It requires a strong foundation with deep ties to the community, and cooperative relationships with vendors, farmers, and community organizations.

Chef Andy is an avid gardener, hobby farmer, and self-described “food system junkie.” He brings that enthusiasm and over 33 years of experience to his position as Director of Food Services for RSU9, where he is working to ensure that the food served to the community is as local, wholesome, and made from scratch as possible.

Come to learn more about his plan and how local farmers, gardeners, and interested community members can support this important resource.