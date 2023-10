FARMINGTON – Old South First Congregational Church is hosting its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, October 21. A lunch of roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits and cake will be served at noon. Both eat-in and take-out options are available. For local delivery, call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Old South Church is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington.