Online class for making, canning strawberry jam with UMaine Extension on June 24

FORT KENT – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about water bath canning with homemade strawberry jam from 6–7:30 p.m. June 24.

“Water Bath Canning Basics–Making Strawberry Jam” will demonstrate how to turn fresh berries into jams and jellies, and then preserve them to enjoy all year by using a boiling water bath canner.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905; sharon.paradis@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension food preservation and nutrition workshops webpage.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.