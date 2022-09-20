RSU 9 Food Pantry offering monthly food boxes for families

FARMINGTON – Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in any one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year, they are looking to expand their outreach to more RSU 9 families.

If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food.

This curbside pickup is offered the third Wednesday each month outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria. (February & April dates are to be determined due to school vacations).

Anyone can pick up food boxes, volunteers at the pantry said. They are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family, stop in and see them.

Schedule 2022 – 2023

Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, October 19

Wednesday, November 16

Wednesday, December 21

Wednesday, January 18

February – TBD

Wednesday, March 15

April – TBD

Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, June 21

Please check the Mallett website for the February and April TBD dates. Also, if schools are closed that specific date due to bad weather, the pickup date will be postponed. Check the Mallett website for all reschedule dates. The website will also contain a “sneak peek” into what is in each box monthly.

Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend! Want to remain completely anonymous? Can’t make it at the scheduled time? No problem. Have someone else grab a box for you or contact Kristen Wroble at kristenwroble@gmail.com to figure out other arrangements.

This program is not an RSU #9 sponsored activity.