Snowshoe Frolic and Garden Fair, Feb. 25

FARMINGTON – The Greater Franklin Food Council is excited to announce the first ever Snowshoe Frolic and Garden Fair fundraiser on Saturday, February 25! This interactive 5K snowshoe frolic will meander from the historical Whistle Stop Trail through Titcomb Mountain’s cross-country ski trails. After frolicking in the snow participants can walk over to the Farmington Grange for the Garden Fair, a cozy space to dream of your spring garden while enjoying hot chocolate and soup in the midst of winter. The fair features a seed starting talk with Nick Rowley from Cooperative Extension, local music by Sagittarius Rising, a garden raffle, seeds for sale, free seed catalogs, kids activities, local garden vendors, and more.

Snowshoe Frolic and Garden Fair Schedule:

10:00am Snowshoe Frolic begins, registration at Whistle Stop Trail

11:00am Garden Fair begins, West Farmington Grange

11:30am Sagittarius Rising (local musician duo)

12:30pm Seed Starting Talk with Rick Rowley (Cooperative Extension)

1:30pm Raffle Drawing

Registration for the Snowshoe Frolic will be a $10-$25 suggested donation and the first 50 people will get a free GFFC water bottle prize. The Garden Fair is free and open to the public. All funds from the event support the Greater Franklin Food Council’s mission to foster a healthy food system in greater Franklin County by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious local food, support local farmers, and advocate for food related programs that strengthen local communities. The work is accomplished through the development of

partnerships, outreach, and education.

For more information, check out the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page.