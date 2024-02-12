UMaine Extension celebrates food systems professional’s contributions in award-winning cookbook

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is thrilled to announce that Kate McCarty has been recognized as part of an award-winning cookbook team. McCarty’s contribution to the cookbook “A Taste of Two Worlds: Stories + Recipes from Greenland and Maine” has achieved global recognition at the Gourmand Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and earned her well-deserved recognition in the culinary world.

McCarty, a food systems professional, shared her expertise on the history of shrubs, a sweetened vinegar beverage, in the cookbook. The book is a collaborative effort by students from the University of Southern Maine Tourism & Hospitality program, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Wabanaki Public Health, Arctic Education Alliance, Inuili Food College in Greenland, and industry partners. It highlights the cultural uniqueness and similarities in the food traditions of Maine and Greenland through global culinary techniques and captivating stories.

In late November, “Taste of Two Worlds” cookbook achieved global recognition at the Gourmand Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, winning in multiple categories, including first place in ‘Best Cooking School Cookbook in the World,’ first place in ‘Best University Press Book in the World,’ and third place in ‘Best Arctic Book in the World.’ The Gourmand Award, which brings together culinary luminaries from around the world once a year, is a renowned international competition that celebrates the best in food and wine literature. With the award, the cookbook is being recognized for its contribution to the culinary arts and highlights the cookbook’s role in showcasing the culinary traditions of colder climates and their relevance in the global food scene.

“I am incredibly honored to be part of the award-winning team behind ‘A Taste of Two Worlds.’ It was a privilege to contribute my knowledge of the history of shrubs to this collaborative project. This recognition is a testament to the diverse talents and cultural exchange that went into creating this cookbook. I am grateful to have been a part of it,” McCarty said.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Kate McCarty and the entire team behind the “Taste of Two Worlds” cookbook for this outstanding achievement,” Hannah Carter said, dean of Extension and associate provost for online and continuing education at UMaine. “Their dedication and passion have brought Maine’s culinary traditions to the forefront of the global stage. The University of Maine, especially Cooperative Extension, has long been a champion of sustainable and culturally significant food practices, and this cookbook exemplifies their dedication to these principles.”

For more information and to download a full PDF version of the book, please visit the cookbook’s webpage.