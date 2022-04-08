UMaine Extension cooks up barbeque for April 19 workshop

FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a workshop for the home barbeque and smoker cook 4:30–6:30 p.m. April 19 at Southpaw Meat Market, 1233 Roosevelt Trail #12, Raymond.

“Demystifying Barbeque: Learning the Secrets to Smoking Success!” includes meat selection and preparing the meat for proper cooking, seasonings and dry rubs, setting up a smoker, and barbequing using a variety of fuels and devices. Participants will be able to sample barbeque off the grill. Colt Knight, UMaine Extension associate professor and state livestock specialist, will lead the workshop with demonstrations.

The workshop is free; a sliding scale fee is optional. Required registration is limited to 15 participants. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Babcock, 207.581.2788 or 800.287.7170 in Maine; melissa.libby1@maine.edu.

