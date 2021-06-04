UMaine Extension debuts new food and nutrition blog

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new blog that shares timely, research-based food and nutrition content in an easy-to-digest format.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information” is updated once to twice a week, with posts about new recipes, food preservation and food safety, grocery shopping on a budget, health tips and more.

UMaine Extension also offers online nutrition education for adults, food preservation webinars, pressure canner dial gauge testing, and food safety training for volunteer cooks. Information about these programs and more can be found on the Extension Food & Health website.

Subscribe to the blog to receive monthly email updates. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.