UMaine Extension Master Food Preserver Program applications open

FARMINGTON – Applications for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Food Preserver Program are now available. The 10-session course meets Tuesdays, June 14–Sept. 6, from 5:30–8:30 p.m., at the UMaine Extension office, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth, and at Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick.

The 35-hour course combines lecture, discussion and hands-on kitchen lab practice. Topics include food preservation techniques such as canning, drying, freezing and fermenting; food storage and safety; and prevention of foodborne illness.

Upon graduation, Master Food Preservers volunteer in their communities using research-based information and hands-on educational activities from UMaine Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is open to Maine residents ages 18 and older.

The course fee is $300; limited financial assistance is available. Apply on the program webpage by 4:30 p.m. May 6. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Eavan Sibole, 207.781.6099; 800.287.1471 (toll-free in Maine); eavan.sibolelittle@maine.edu.