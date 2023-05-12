UMaine Extension offers first food preserving webinar on June 8

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of online workshops about preserving Maine foods throughout the summer and fall. The first in the series, Canning Low-Sugar Jams and Jellies, will be held from 1–1:45 p.m. June 8.

Additional topics for webinars in the “Preserving the Maine Harvest” series will include canning, freezing, drying and fermenting. Instructors will provide research-based information and demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the webinar link and other resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.