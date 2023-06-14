UMaine Extension offers food preserving workshops July 11 and 12

SKOWHEGAN – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part, hands-on food preservation workshop from 6–9 p.m. on July 11 and 12 at the Somerset County office, 7 County Drive.

Part one will cover the basics of canning and water bath canning, while part two will focus on pressure canning, freezing and dehydrating garden produce. UMaine Extension professional Lisa Fishman will lead the workshop. Fresh produce and canning jars will be provided.

The class size is limited, and registration is required and available on the program website. The cost is $15 for both workshops or $10 per class. The fee includes all materials. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207-834-3905; sharon.paradis@ maine.edu.