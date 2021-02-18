UMaine Extension offers new cooking webinars in March

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two new webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2–2:45 p.m. March 9 and March 23.

The first March “Cooking with the Maine Harvest” session focuses on using home-frozen fruit in baking and cooking, followed by one about cooking with home-canned foods two weeks later. Instructors share recipes and techniques in this interactive series, which continues through the spring.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.