UMaine Extension offers ‘Recipe to Market’ online workshop Nov. 18

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Nov. 18.

Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program with topics including business basics; an overview of the specialty food industry and product development; licensing and regulations; and food safety. Instructors include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano; School of Economics professor emeritus and Extension business specialist Jim McConnon; and Extension food science specialist, professor of food science and director of UMaine Food Testing Services Beth Calder.

The fee is $35; registration is required. Financial assistance is available. Register and find more details on the event registration page. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Libby Babcock, melissa.libby1@maine.edu; 207.581.2788 or 800.287.0274 (Maine only).