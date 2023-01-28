UMaine Extension offers ‘Recipe to Market’ workshop online

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Feb. 15.

Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs to consider before starting a food business. Instructors will cover topics such as business basics; the specialty food industry and product development; licensing and regulations; and food safety. Products that may be discussed include canned shelf-stable products (jams/jellies/preserves, baked goods, condiments, salsas, sauces, dessert sauces), fermented foods, dry mixes and candies/confections.

Instructors for the program include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano; professor emeritus of economics and Extension Jim McConnon; and Extension food science specialist, professor of food science and director of UMaine Food Testing Services Beth Calder.

The fee is $35; registration is required. Financial assistance is available. Register and find more details on the event registration page. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Libby Babcock, melissa.libby1@maine.edu; 207.581.2788 or 800.287.0274 (Maine only).