UMaine Extension offers ServSafe® food protection course in September

FALMOUTH – University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an eight-hour ServSafe® Food Protection Manager course on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course, held at the Cumberland County Extension office, 75 Clearwater Drive in Falmouth, will help prepare students for the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam. The exam will immediately follow the course.

This nationally-recognized certification is for anyone working in the food industry, including non-profit organizations. The course covers topics such as food safety; personal hygiene; preventing cross-contamination; cleaning and sanitizing; time and temperature control; and receiving and storing food. Students will receive the ServSafe® Manager book 7th Ed., diagnostic exam and practice exam approximately 2 weeks prior to the course. No refunds for the course will be issued. Registration closes Sept. 5.

The $140 fee covers the cost of the class, materials, and exam. Register and find more details on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call the Cumberland County office at 207.781.6099 or 800.287.1471 (in Maine) or email ksavoie@maine.edu.