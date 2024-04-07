UMaine Extension offers ServSafe® Food Protection Manager courses and exams

FALMOUTH and BANGOR – University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering multiple full-day, in-person ServSafe® Food Protection Manager courses in the spring and fall. The course is held in-person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office in Bangor on May 13 and Falmouth on June 11. It helps prepare attendees for the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam which is held immediately following the course.

Participants will receive the ServSafe® Manager Book 7th Ed., diagnostic exam, and practice exam approximately 2 weeks prior to the course. No refunds for the course will be issued. The $150 fee covers the class, materials, and exam.

Registration is required. View the upcoming course schedule and register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call the Cumberland County office at 207.781.6099 or 800.287.1471 (in Maine).