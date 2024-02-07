UMaine Extension offers virtual “Recipe to Market” workshop Feb. 21

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 21.

Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics an aspiring entrepreneur needs to consider before starting a food business. Topics include the specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development process, licensing and regulations, and food safety. Products that may be discussed include canned shelf-stable products—like jams, jellies, preserves, baked goods, condiments, salsas, sauces or dessert sauces—fermented foods, dry mixes, candies and confections.

During the half-day workshop, industry experts and successful food entrepreneurs will share experiences and provide valuable insights and tips for success. Instructors for the program include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano; professor emeritus of economics and Extension Jim McConnon; and Extension food science specialist, professor of food science and director of UMaine Food Testing Services Beth Calder.

The “Recipe to Market” workshop is part of Extension’s commitment to supporting local food businesses and promoting economic development in the community. By providing aspiring food entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge, Extension aims to foster a thriving local food economy.

The fee for the workshop is $45; registration is required. The workshop will be recorded for registered participants and available for a limited time.

For more information and to register visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Libby Babcock, melissa.libby1@maine.edu; 207-581-2788 or 800-287-0274 (Maine only).