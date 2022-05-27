Lion’s Club holding meet & greet for candidates

WILTON – The Wilton Lion’s Club, located at 364 Main Street, will host a Meet & Greet for Wilton Selectperson and Schoolboard candidates on Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. Russell Black, a Lions Club member, will moderate the session.

Wilton Selectperson candidates are Evret Greer, Cherieann Harrison and Michael Wells for Selectperson position No. 3 and Lillian Lake and Tiffany Maiuri for Selectperson position No. 4. Kyle Fletcher is the candidate for the Regional School Unit 9 director position.

The Meet and Greet will begin at 6 p.m. with an informal reception with the candidates, followed by a panel session of questions directed to the candidates by Moderator Black at 6:30 p.m. The panel discussion is expected to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Wilton elections for Selectpersons and School Board positions will take place on June 14 at the Wilton Town Office Meeting Room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual Wilton Town Meeting will be held on June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Academy Hill School Cafeteria. For further information or questions, contact the Wilton Town Office at 645-4961.