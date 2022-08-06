Mission at the Eastward is pleased to announce Chris DeLisle as the organization’s new Executive Director.

DeLisle begins his tenure as MATE’s volunteer teams work to provide home repairs for area homeowners unable to do the renovations themselves due to financial or physical reasons. MATE’s work

ensures safer, more secure housing for many in the greater Farmington community. DeLisle will also be exploring ways to more fully integrate MATE into communities in western central Maine to meet the needs of the housing insecure.

DeLisle brings strong leadership and marketing experience to MATE, along with passionand enthusiasm. MATE is positioned for growth. The MATE Board believes DeLisle has the energy, imagination and dedication to advance MATE’s mission and lead the organization into the future. DeLisle knows the MATE service area, having grown up in Maine and gone to college at UMaine Farmington.

For more than 65 years, MATE has partnered with individuals, businesses, civic organizations and churches from all over the northeastern US to provide home repairs to those in need in western central Maine. Annually, MATE partners with approximately 50 area homeowners and 200 volunteers, on average. Those receiving aid include older residents, single parent families, veterans, those with disabilities and special needs, and others needing assistance.

MATE also hopes in 2022 to finish up the renovation work at McCleary House to offer transitional housing for those in need of temporary, safe, healthy housing.

For more about MATE’s work, visit www.missionattheeastward.org. You can also help us respond to housing insecurity by investing financially; please click on the donate button on the website or mail a check to MATE, PO Box 206, Farmington, Maine 04938. A monthly newsletter is available. For more information about partnering with MATE, contact us at office@missionattheeastward.org. MATE thanks you in advance.