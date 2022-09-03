FARMINGTON – The 19th annual Struts for Strays will take place Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. at Titcomb Mountain.

The 5K course will run along Titcomb’s nordic and Whistlestop Trails. Walk, run, stroll or stride with your favorite four-legged friend. This family friendly, non-competitive event is the only in person fundraiser this year. The even will feature food trucks, customers made tags for the pooches for sale and a silent auction.

Event reg􏰀istration is $25 f􏰁or 11 and up. Ag􏰀es 10 and under are f􏰁ree. All reg􏰀istrations will receive a 2022 event log􏰀o t-shirt. Drop by the shelter to reg􏰀ister in person until Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., or reg􏰀ister on race day starting􏰀 at 8:00 a.m., or re􏰀gister online at:

https://f􏰁canimalshelter.org􏰀/ Or call the shelter at 778-2638.