FARMINGTON – The 19th annual Struts for Strays will take place Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. at Titcomb Mountain.
The 5K course will run along Titcomb’s nordic and Whistlestop Trails. Walk, run, stroll or stride with your favorite four-legged friend. This family friendly, non-competitive event is the only in person fundraiser this year. The even will feature food trucks, customers made tags for the pooches for sale and a silent auction.
Event registration is $25 for 11 and up. Ages 10 and under are free. All registrations will receive a 2022 event logo t-shirt. Drop by the shelter to register in person until Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., or register on race day starting at 8:00 a.m., or register online at:
https://fcanimalshelter.org/ Or call the shelter at 778-2638.