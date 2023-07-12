United Way’s 7th Annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk, August 26

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to host the 7th annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk this year! The event will be August 26, 2023. The race will start at 9 a.m. with a huge color explosion at the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot, right off Front Street in Farmington. The race will end there as well. This year will be even more COLORFUL and fun, come dressed as cool or funky as you can, with your team or as an individual. United Way is offering some new color stations this year, one of which being colored bubbles!

Interested walkers, runners, teams, or individuals, etc. can register online at www.uwtva.org for just $35, teams of five or more for $30/person for the month of July (pricing will go up on August 1, so be sure to get your tickets now to save money). If the last six years are any indication, you do not want to miss it, it is going to be a BLAST. Runners will head out right at 9 a.m. Walkers to follow around 9:05 a.m. The route is well-marked, will have crossing volunteers, and will travel Front Street, Main Street, Prescott Street, Maple Avenue, High Street, Middle Street, Fairview Avenue and Anson Street.

The registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, color pack, and other goodies so you are fully prepared for the color run experience. This year we also have the option of an upgraded swag bag, which includes an upgraded t-shirt, extra color powder pouch, sunglasses, bandana, aluminum water bottle, cooling towel, color run medal, and draw string bag.

Remember that proceeds from this race are invested right back into the community through efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance and so much more, so your participation is much appreciated! There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP and Team Strong hold the honor for the past year or two), and for the top three finishers in each age category. A photo backdrop is provided to take before/after pictures if you like.

Volunteers are also needed to assist on the day of the race. Volunteer activities include spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set up/clean up, and handing out drinking water.

United Way would like to thank their generous COLOR ME UNITED 5K sponsors: Thank you so much to Poland Spring, Bangor Savings Bank, Full Bloom and Hydroponic Gardening Center, Hight Chevrolet, United Insurance and Franklin Community Health Network. In-kind sponsors include Poland Spring, Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.