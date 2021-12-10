3C Society plans for 7th annual free community Christmas dinner

FARMINGTON – The 3C Society and the Knowlton Corner Farm will be partnering up once again to host their 7th annual free community Christmas dinner.

This year’s meal will be offered in a drive-through fashion from 12–12:30 p.m. at the Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton with generous portions and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and one of their elves. The annual dinner feeds an average of 150 people each year, and Knowlton Corner Farm owner and 3C member Arleen Masselli is proud to keep this event going.

“It’s great because you get to meet a lot of people; people make friends, and that sense of community is exactly what we want,” Masselli said.

Reservations are necessary for enjoying Christmas dinner, but slots are not limited. Reservations must be made by Dec. 22 by calling 778–6520.

They’re looking for volunteers for Christmas eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help with preparations for the meal, and volunteers on Christmas day to work in the kitchen and help with packaging and serving meals. They’re also working on putting together a choir and welcome anyone interested in being a choir member.

Part of what makes this meal so community oriented is not just the number of volunteers they get each year, but the donations they receive to pull it all together.

“All of our pies are donated. People make the homemade pies; people make the homemade cookies, the homemade fudge. The only thing that I purchase is the ham,” Masselli said.

They receive so many donations that they’re able to put together gift bags with all the homemade treats and those gift bags are handed out with the meals. Masselli welcomes any and all donations that make the dinner and gift bags possible, including potatoes, squash, pies and other treats, needing at least 70 dozen cookies.