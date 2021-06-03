RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 6th Annual July 3 in the Park event.

On Saturday, July 3, the park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, all provided by our area nonprofit organizations. This will be a true family day packed with fun. Festivities will start at 10 a.m. with Children’s Doll Carriage Parade on Main Street and the Duck Race on Haley Pond. The Frost Memorial Art Show will run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Rangeley Recreation Department will again be sponsoring fun activities in the park. The 3rd annual “Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade” starts at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. The Tom Ball Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and lead right up to the spectacular fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

This event is certain to continue the grand tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Rangeley’s beautiful park. Visitors will enjoy food, live entertainment, games, special activities for kids and more, all in the splendor of the picturesque lakeside park. There will also be many items to bid on at the Chamber’s online auction, which runs from 7 a.m. on July 2 through 7 p.m. on July 4.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the area’s nonprofit organizations, this is sure to be a day you won’t want to mis. It’s shaping up to be another great celebration of a beloved tradition. For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at (207) 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.