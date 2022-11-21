Academy Hill School collects 1,137 items in food drive

WILTON – Through the month of November, students at Academy Hill School have been collecting food items for the Wilton Food Pantry.

On Friday, November 18, students and staff bagged up the food that had been collected in classrooms, using bags donated by the Farmington Hannaford store. They carried the bags from the school to the Wilton Food Pantry with the assistance of the Wilton Police Department, which directed traffic for the event.

All together, students and staff donated 1,137 items, just in time for the holidays.