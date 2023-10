TEMPLE – Maine Local Living School in Temple will host an Acorn Processing Day this weekend. Acorns are falling and it is time to learn how all our ancestors ate them! Acorns are a plentiful and nutritious historic staple of humanity. Come learn all the steps to make acorns into good tasting bread, pancakes and cookies.

When: Saturday October 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Maine Local Living School, Temple

Register Online

More Info: mainelocalliving.org