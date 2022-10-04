Adult Ed Night School starts Oct. 4

FARMINGTON – Franklin County Adult Education is proud to announce the opening of academic night school on October 4 at 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to work on their HiSET or high school diploma is welcome to attend on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to work with teachers on improving their math, reading and writing skills.

Individuals can also work on improving their academic skills for college or career training. There is no cost for this program. Funds are being provided by ESSER grant #3 to cover the cost of salaries.

Classes will be held at the Adult Education Learning Center at 129 Seamon Road, Suite 1A. This is on the Mt. Blue Campus, around the back from the main school entrance.

Please call 778-3460 to register.