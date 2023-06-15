American Legion Post 28 Commander receives 2023 Humanitarian Award

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Post 28 Commander Stephan Bunker was recognized as The American Legion, Department of Maine Humanitarian of the Year at the annual state convention. The Humanitarian of the Year is open to anyone, veteran and non-veteran, although candidates’ accomplishments must be over and above their usual vocation. Maine American Legion Posts nominate and submit an award package to the Department of Maine where a panel committee reviews and awards to the finalist. Post 28 nominated Commander Stephan Bunker in honor of his extensive service above self to many organizations.

Commander Bunker began his military service in the United States Army where he trained as a military policeman and ultimately retired as a Lt. Commander with the United States Coast Guard. Bunker has worked in the first responder field for many years as a policeman, an EMT and firefighter where he volunteered his time leading organizations such as the Maine Sheriffs Association as an Executive Director. He also served as a Past President of the Maine Municipal Association. Currently, Bunker volunteers at the Travis Mills Foundation.

Upon receiving the award, Bunker expressed his gratitude to the members of Roderick-Crosby Post 28 for submitting his nomination and thanked his wife, Cheryl, for supporting his volunteer efforts. Bunker was recently re-elected as Post 28 Commander.