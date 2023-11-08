American Legion Post 28 to hold voluntary toll booth to benefit local veterans

FARMINGTON – On Friday, November 10, 2023, American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will hold a voluntary toll booth at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road and Main Street from 2-4 p.m. Proceeds collected assist local veterans in need, support Post 28 children and youth programs such as local Scouting and Dirigo State (formerly Boys State) attendance as well as allowing Post 28 to remain open during the winter offering veterans a safe, gathering space.

The intersection will have signage notifying drivers of the voluntary toll booth. Post 28 Legion Family members will be safely placed around the intersection to collect donations without disrupting traffic flow.

Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge stated, “the generosity of the community is always humbling when Post 28 holds fundraising events and our membership is grateful for the outpouring of support.” Information about American Legion Post 28 can be found at www.farmingtonpost28.com or contacting Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge at 207-200-8756 or by email at Post28farmingtonmaine@gmail.com.