Annual Dead River alumni meeting Aug. 7

EUSTIS – The 40th annual meeting of the Alumni Association will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Cathedral Pines’ picnic area in Eustis at 10 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at the Stratton-Eustis Community Building in Stratton.

All who were students that attended from Flagstaff, Dead River, Stratton, Coplin Plantation, Langtown and Mt Abram High School are urged to attend. Registration, will begin at that time, when the annual dues of $5 per family can be paid. Those who wish to pay their dues or make donations by mail may submit them to the address below.

The day’s agenda will begin with a business meeting at 11 a.m. Recognition will be given to teachers, past and present; also recognition of graduation anniversaries, 45th 50th and 60th.

A desert table offering homemade goodies (this funds the scholarship program). Scholarship awarded for 2020: none; scholarship awarded for 2021 to “Meika Caron” of Coplin Plantation.

For those staying in the area, Cathedral Pines is hosting fireworks that evening. As we were unable to have this event last year, because of Covid 19, we urge you to attend as your presence will assist us in keeping this gathering happening another year.

Alumni Committee: Michael Hewett, President; Helen Targett, Vice Pres.; Cecile Newell, Sec.; Mary Henderson, Treas. All correspondence should be addressed to: Cecile Newell, Sec., 16 Airport Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 or call 207-634-6009.

Think about this. Where else can you get together with the kids you went to school with and with your parents and the kids they went to school with. Oh the tales that can be told. So come join us you people who attended school in Stratton, even after the high school who went to Mt. Abram. If you attended school in Stratton before that and that makes you an Alumni of Stratton School. Don’t forget to make something for the desert table. The money goes to the scholarship fund. Please bring a folding chair. See you there.