Annual Plant Sale at the Farmington Public Library, April 27

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is excited to announce our Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser, taking

place on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

This community event offers both plant enthusiasts and those just starting out a fantastic opportunity to browse a wide selection of locally donated plants and plant accessories such as books and plant pots.

The proceeds from the plant sale directly benefit the Farmington Public Library, supporting various programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing literacy, education, and community engagement. Your participation in this event not only adds greenery to your home but also contributes to the growth and vitality of our beloved library.

This year’s event will feature a tea party, where attendees can enjoy a relaxing cup of tea and various baked goods, available for a small donation. It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind and socialize while supporting a great cause!

If you would like to contribute to the sale, donations will be accepted from April 23-26. This would include extra seedlings or potted plants as well as plant pots and plant-related books. Your donations are greatly appreciated and helpful in making this fundraiser possible.

We hope you will join us for a day filled with greenery, good company, and generosity! For more information about the event or to inquire about plant donations, please contact the library at 207-778-4312 or librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.