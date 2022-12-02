Annual Santa’s Workshop to be held at St. Luke’s on Dec. 10

WILTON – The Annual Santa’s Workshop at St. Luke’s in Wilton will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Children will be able to shop for the grown-ups in their life and reinforce the spirit of giving. They can be independent with their shopping while finding an affordable present for each of the adults on their list.

Most gifts are either 25, 50, or 75 cents each, with a table of items priced at one dollar.

Younger children who need a little extra help will be assisted by an ‘elf’ while parents wait outside. Shoppers will be sent home with gift bags, tissue paper, and gift tags so they can wrap their treasures at home.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets.

St. Luke’s requests that if your child is experiencing cold or cough symptoms, please have them wear a mask to help protect volunteers.

In the event of a snow day or other poor weather conditions, St. Luke’s will share any announcements on the church’s Facebook page. Questions? Call 645-2639 or visit www.stlukeswilton.org