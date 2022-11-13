Another fun-filled fall with the Farmington Recreation Department

The Farmington Recreation Department had a busy autumn! Children and families enjoyed field hockey, soccer, cheer, and the Indoor Spooktacular.

Ben Ladd and Jennifer Savage co-directed The Farmington Youth Soccer League: Division One (2nd and 3rd grade) and Two (4th, 5th, 6th). Together they oversaw referees, coaches, and assisted with practices. They encouraged good sportsmanship and were happy to see children improving and understanding the game. There were over one hundred and twenty children in Division One and Two. Both Ben and Jen appreciated the coaches in this League: Barrett Evans, Lori Cushman, Rick Billian, Isaac Raymond, Justin Richards, Dan Patterson, Amanda Shaw, Sarah Hyde, Michael Jordan, and Albion Tyler. We are also grateful for our referees, Cyrus Evans, Katrina Ladd, and Keily Reynolds. They did well interacting with the children and developing their knowledge of the game.

Division One and Division Two soccer wrapped up with Medal Madness on October 16, 2022. All eleven teams played their final games, received a medal and some players received a trophy for achieving “Most Improved Players”. Coach Albion Tyler was awarded the Jimmy Joe Allen Memorial Award as “Coach of the Year” and his name is now permanently displayed in the Bjorn Gymnasium at the Community Center. Michael Jordan and Albion Tyler coached in both divisions!

This year’s “Favorite Fan” John Boutilier Memorial Award was given to Melissa Pineau and family. They all displayed wonderful sportsmanship and assisted with picking up. They encouraged children on all teams and always arrived with a smile on their faces.

Abu Abubakar directed the three younger programs and worked with over one hundred children! He directed Little Kicks, (age 3 and 4) Big Kicks, (Kindergarten) and Prep (First Grade). Abu worked hard to carry out all the ‘lesson plans’ and to open the children’s world up to soccer, skills and drills, and he definitely showed them how fun it is. Abu put in many hours and was appreciated by all children and families for his engaging attitude. We are grateful to have him working with us this year!

Thank you to Coach Liz LeClair and the many volunteers that worked with her during this busy field hockey season! Coach LeClair directed the Recreation Department’s Youth Field Hockey Division One (K-2ndgrade) and Division Two (3rd – 5th grade) programs. Division One consisted of several practices where they learned new skills and practiced “gameplay”. Division Two further developed their skills and agility through practice, scrimmages, and games. They also participated in Skowhegan’s “Fall Invitational Field Hockey Tournament.” The teams also enjoyed a fun costume practice to wrap up the season! Thank you all for your hard work this season.

Farmington Youth Cheering was added to the Recreation Departments program offerings this fall. Cheer Director Dani Tannebaum, organized the program this year and has lots of experience with other cheer programs. There has been wonderful feedback this year and we hope to see this program grow in the future. They enjoyed cheering at local Football games and were able to be part of a halftime show at the Mt. Blue High School. Thank you to Morgan-Ahsli Macomber, Chelse Macomber, Britnie Macomber and Sylvia Williamson for helping coach this year and for teaching them so much about the sport of cheering this season.

While athletics were wrapping up for autumn Assistant Director, Jennifer Savage and staff were busy preparing for our Halloween Spooktacular event. This year the event was opened to individuals and businesses to participate and compete for trophies Individuals and businesses registered to create a spooktacular scene, for children and families to vote on and enjoy, and registration was free to all who participated.

The Farmington Recreation Department would like to thank, Bangor Savings Bank, Noah’s Ark Daycare, Home Auto Group, Kyes Insurance, Mt. Blue Drug, Martin Woods Farm, Looking Ahead Clubhouse, the Farmington Police Department, Hight Chevrolet, Sarah Carrozza, Cassie Savage, and the UMF Girl’s Lacrosse team for creating fun booths for over two hundred children to trick or treat at. Three hundred and seven people attended this event not counting those putting it on. There were also photo booths, and some games to expand the area and it was wonderful to see everyone in costume! Winners were chosen by participants and posted on Facebook.

The Recreation Department created a “Hotel Transylvania Booth” where they handed out candy and ran a raffle for children to have a chance to win Walmart gift cards. (We would like to thank our local Walmart for their donation towards this event.) There were many interactive booths where children reached into mystery containers, played ring toss, and more. The gym was filled with lights, laughter, and fun!

1st Place Business Trophy went to Noah’s Ark Daycare. They incorporated many characters from “Toy Story” and children enjoyed taking pictures with them. Congratulations Noah’s Ark Daycare! Amy Bell came with fifteen staff and they embodied the characters delighting children and families of all ages.

Runners Up Business Trophy went to Kyes Insurance. These ladies came with their “A Game” and were creative and detailed with their “Hocus Pocus” theme. Congratulations Kyes Insurance!

Individual participants worked hard as well, several had music at their booths too. “We will make a dress for Cinderelly” took home the First-Place trophy as they busily sewed a dress for Cinderella.

The UMF Girls Lacrosse team got into the spirit of things creating a M&M booth and handed out M&Ms. Representing the team here from left to right are: Emma Marsh, Emily Stinson, Abby Trefsger, Ashlee Farrar, Emma Brown, and Kaya Backman.

The Farmington Recreational Department was pleased to see how many community members, children, and families came together to enjoy the Halloween Spooktacular and sports programs. They are excited to be gearing up for Basketball, Dance, and After School Hours and are looking forward to serving our community more.

