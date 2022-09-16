Apple Pumpkin Festival returns

Imagine riding a bus. It’s not one of those new buses with television and wifi. No, this is one of those old buses with uncomfortable seats and a crying baby right behind you. And you’ve been on that bus, crossing half the country, for three days with nary a break or a gas station burrito.

Are you ready to step out, stretch those legs, and have some fun?

That’s what we’re like right now as we come out of COVID-world and step out into the sun. Oh yeah, that’s right. We forgot. People gather for good food, fun, music, and shopping. And now’s the time!

The Apple Pumpkin Festival is back! Put on by the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce and coming right up on Saturday, September 24th, rain or shine, from 10am to 3pm on the Livermore Falls Rec Fields, the APF will bring back all your favorites. Eat burgers and fries, listen to local music, and play on the inflatable bounce houses, not necessarily in that order. Craft vendors will line the field, so peruse the artisan offerings and talk with your local volunteers.

But that’s not everything. You’ve been cooped up for a long time. You need more.

Kids want dessert, and dessert we’ll have, with sweets available from many vendors! We’re ready for popcorn and a rootbeer float! Kids of all ages are sure to have fun at nine-square, fire trucks, and the robotics demonstrations. I mean, desserts are enough, but desserts and games?

This year, take a spin on the seatbelt simulator to experience a minor car crash. It’s a wild ride. Do this before eating.

Looking for something a little more daring? We’re bringing in, for the first time ever, ax throwing! You read that right. If you’ve never thrown an ax, this is your chance! There’s little more satisfying than the solid thunk of a sharp steel blade in the bullseye. Please count your fingers before and after.

It’s been a long ride on a dreary, stuffy bus. But you’ve made it to September in Maine. Come out and enjoy it with us!

The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Joel Gilbert, volunteers to help build our community and foster opportunities for our businesses. Written by Bob Berry of Main-Land and Franklin Savings Bank, who will ride an old bus indefinitely if it’s stocked with snacks from Berry Fruit Farm. For more information, contact The Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber at (207)500-2464