As Natural as Maine Gets: Phillips Farmers Market opening May 25

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Farmers Market announced today the opening date of Saturday, May 25, 2024, 9-11 a.m., for this coming year. The Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season. Additionally, on Saturday, May 11, the first meeting of vendors will take place at the Market’s new location: the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. Vendor sign up and discussion will begin at 9 a.m. at the PACC. The Market encourages vendors to attend the May 11 meeting. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048.

The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisan Wares.