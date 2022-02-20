Ashes-to-Go returns to Wilton and Farmington March 2

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton returns with “Ashes-to-Go” on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Rev. Suzanne Cole will be in downtown Wilton from 9 to 10 a.m. and in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. All are welcome to stop by for the imposition of ashes and/or a prayer. What started in Chicago in 2007 has spread across the country among Episcopal clergy to include cities and towns around Maine with the goal of meeting and serving people where they are.

St. Luke’s will also offer a traditional Ash Wednesday service that evening at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School streets. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or email at stlukes@myfairpoint.net. www.stlukeswilton.org.