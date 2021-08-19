Back to school for all ages

FARMINGTON – Going back to school is not just for children. To join in the learning fun, enroll in Franklin County Adult and Community Education. FCACE offers high school diplomas and Hiset classes to help with college and career transitions for adults, along with workforce training.

If interested, orientation sessions are on Wednesday Sept. 8 and 9 at 9 a.m. Call 778-3460 to make a reservation and sign-up for assessment testing prior to the orientation dates. Classes will start on Monday, Sept. 13.

Workforce training courses will begin at the end of September with the Certified Nursing Assistants class. Call Liza at 778-3460 to set up an enrollment appointment.

Brochures will be available in mid-September. More information can be found on the website at rsd9.maineadulted.org.

FCACE is following RSU 9 Covid protocol that includes all students must wear a mask while attending our programs.