Bangor Savings Bank Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Iconic Christmas Kitten Commercial by donating to local animal shelters

FARMINGTON — In celebration of the 40th anniversary of its iconic Christmas Kittens commercial, Bangor Savings Bank has donated $12,000 to 12 animal shelters and rescue organizations across Maine and New Hampshire. This past holiday season, the Bank invited the public to nominate local humane societies and animal shelters for a chance to receive a donation and selected the recipients based on more than 2,000 online votes.

Among the 12 deserving nonprofits that received a $1,000 donation from Bangor Savings Bank is Franklin County Animal Shelter, an adoption facility where loving families and pets needing homes come together. Since 1974, their purpose has been to provide temporary care, medical treatment and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals.

All recipients of the funds had an opportunity to join the Bank for a video chat to learn more about the good work they are doing across Maine and New Hampshire. Click here to enjoy these conversations!

“Giving back to our local animal shelters is a wonderful way to celebrate our kitten stars, Waylon and Willie, and the commercial’s 40th anniversary,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Our Christmas Kitten commercial is a favorite holiday tradition for those who grew up in this region, so it was heartwarming to give our communities the opportunity of determining which shelters received donations.”

Additional recipients :

· Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Portland, ME

· Bangor Humane Society Bangor, ME

· Hart of Maine Cumberland, ME

· Humane Society of Waterville Waterville, ME

· Mainely Mutts Kittery, ME

· PAWS Animal Adoption Center Camden, ME

· Pope Memorial Humane Society Thomaston, ME

· Responsible Pet Care South Paris, ME

· Sato Heart Rescue Milford, NH

· The Animal Orphanage Old Town, ME

· Waiting Whiskers Sherman, ME

Along with the donations, the Bank also released a video that gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic TV ads the region has ever seen. Click here to watch the clip, which features Phil Cormier, a TV commercial editor who worked on this ad, The Nite Show’s Danny Cashman, who parodied the commercial, fun trivia, and more!