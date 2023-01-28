Barry Somes to speak at Farmington Public Library in February

FARMINGTON – Join the Farmington Public Library on Thursday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m., for an author talk by Barry Somes. Somes will discuss his two books, Beware of the Banker and Operation: Rainmaker, as well as his writing process. Beware of the Banker is a fictional story based on Bonnie and Clyde, two of the most notorious outlaws in U.S. history. Operation: Rainmaker is what Somes refers to as “faction,” a fictional story based on fact, and concerns a secret about the moon. Barry Somes’ books have been featured on a variety of news outlets, and his most recent book was highlighted in Publishers Weekly. This event is free and open to the public.