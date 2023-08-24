Bean’s Corner Baptist Church celebrating 155 years, September 9

JAY – Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is celebrating 155 years of services, with a special anniversary celebration on September 9, 2023.

“Here at Bean’s Corner we have gathered faithfully to worship, grow and fulfill the Great Commission for 155 years! To celebrate that milestone and give thanks to God for His goodness in the life of our fellowship, we are holding a 155th Anniversary Celebration.”

There will be music, fellowship, hot dogs & hamburgers and games starting at 12 p.m. All will lead up to a celebration worship service starting at 3 p.m. All are invited. Bean’s Corner is located at 17 Chesterville Rd, Jay. Call 207-645-2925 for more information.