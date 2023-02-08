Beat cabin fever with a dance party benefiting the United Way

FARMINGTON – United Way is at it again! Get out of the house and come dance the night away with Dreamin Big at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington on Saturday, February 18, from 7-11 p.m. The dance is 21+. You can make song and karaoke requests and feel free to dress up (or not)! Tickets can be pre-purchased; prices are $20 per person or $30 per couple. It’s shaping up to be a good time, you don’t want to miss it. Events like this fund the great work the United Way does in the community, such as:

– The Hope Fund! A fund that provides funding for kiddos in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls to participate in enriching activities they may otherwise not have money to sign up. Things like summer camp, sports, lessons (skiing, horseback riding, dance, cheering, etc.), writing classes at UMF – even a 4H pig one year! It’s not limited to anything listed here as it’s really about what is enriching for the child! The fund provides up to $200 per child per year to help children have the option for these activities.

– Packs for Progress! Each fall we supply backpacks filled with school supplies to families who need them.

– Community Partners! Each year partners apply for funding to do great things in the community. Partners like SeniorsPlus (Meals on Wheels), Literacy Volunteers, Safe Voices, Catholic Charities, Western Maine Transportation and more are often funded by United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

– The Very Basics Fund! Helping organizations that focus on the basic needs of our friends and neighbors – food, fuel, shelter.

When you attend a United Way event, like PUMP UP THE JAM, you have a great time AND you are helping your community! So get some friends together and get your tickets now so you don’t miss out.

This event is generously sponsored by Benchmark Graphic Design Company and Dreamin Big!

Updates can be found on United Way’s Facebook page and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.uwtva.org. With a set capacity limit, you may want to reserve your spot now!

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva), too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.