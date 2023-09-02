Benefit raffle and bake sale for Wilton man

FARMINGTON – There will be a Benefit Raffle and Bake Sale held on September 10 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the West Farmington Elks Lodge, to benefit Kevin Gray of Wilton. Tickets for the raffle are $5.00 each

Kevin’s daughter Paige Gray says that on July 19, Kevin went to Maine Medical Center in Portland for Thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm surgery due to Marfan syndrome. Since his surgery he’s had many complications that have come down to life or death which have required emergency surgery. Kevin has ended up having many more surgeries and procedures done. He’s received over 100 units of blood, platelets, and plasma. He’s still in the surgical care unit in critical condition. He’s currently been in Maine Med for over 40 days. Kevin is also going to need extensive rehab once discharged from the hospital.

If you would like to follow for daily updates he has a Facebook page called “Kevin’s Medical Journey.” The family also has a GoFundMe page to help cover medical and travel expenses.