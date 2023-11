CHESTERVILLE – In two weeks there will be a Benefit Bean Supper for firefighter Chris Fowl, who is battling cancer. The supper will take place at the Chesterville Town Office/Hall on Friday, November 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and donations are welcome. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. For more information, contact either Glenda at 778-2689 or Linda at 778-3156.