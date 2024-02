KINGFIELD – The American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 in Kingfield is once again hosting Bingo! Bingo will be held once a month on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m., on the following dates: February 17, March 23, April 20, and May 18. Six cards for five dollars, or more if you wish to play more.

Post 61 is located at 62 School Street in Kingfield, Maine.