WILTON – The Blueberry Fest Ecumenical Service will be held on August 6 at 9 a.m. in Bass Park. Bring your own chair! In the event of rain the service will be held at the Wilton United Methodist Church at 600 Main Street.

Message: God Is Still with Us Here

Hosted by:

Dryden Baptist Church

First Congregational Church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Wilton United Methodist Church