Blueberry pie eating contest at Kineowatha Park

WILTON – A blueberry pie eating contest will take place at Kineowatha Park during Blueberry Fest on Aug. 7. Pies will be donated by Calzolaio Pasta Co.

Winners will be determined by the first one to completely eat the entire pie. No utensils will be used and hands must be behind the contestants back at all time. Pies must be eaten, if it’s dropped or pushed to the ground the contestant is disqualified.

To enter send your name, age and town of residence to reneewoodard89@gmail.com.

There will be a blind drawing from all entries in each age group at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the location of the pie eating contest. If participant drawn is not present at the time of the drawing, their spot will be forfeited and we will draw a new name.