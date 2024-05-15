Bonney Woods Corporation to host annual meeting in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The annual meeting of the Bonney Woods Corporation will take place on Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at Old North Church–located at 118 High Street in downtown Farmington.

The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) is Maine’s oldest non-profit organization, whose purpose is to manage a 190-acre, multi-use trail network 0.5 miles from Farmington’s downtown and national historic district. Formed in 1909, BWC was Maine’s first land conservation organization. Our mission is to provide public parks and trails for recreation to the people of Franklin County and its visitors.

Are you a neighbor or user of these trails? Please consider attending to learn more about Bonney Woods Corporation. BWC is the sole caretaker of trails located in Bonney Woods, Flint Woods, Horn Woods, Village Woods, and Willow Springs. BWC members manage and maintain these trails, not the Town of Farmington.

While the public is invited to attend this annual meeting, only board members can make a motion and vote on a motion.

We are always open to suggestions or comments. Please visit our website to find out more information, sign up to volunteer, and make a donation.