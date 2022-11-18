Book characters parade through Farmington for Mallet School Community Book Week

FARMINGTON – The W. G. Mallet School held their Community Book Week last week, concluding with a Book Character Parade from the school, down Broadway to Main Street, and back up to the school.

A book swap table was placed in the hallway by the library where students could bring books from home and exchange them for new books to read. In addition, the school partnered with Kenny from Devaney Doak adn Garrett to host the annual Pajama Night with author Julie Falatko.

Principal Tracy Williams wrote, “It’s a tradition that, outside of COVID, had been going on for at least 20 years, started by former librarian, Betsy Turcotte.”

During the week, students and parents were invited to participate in a ‘technology turn-off’ night to increase at-home reading. Students who used no devices, such as tablets, phones, or the television, were included in a drawing for a new board game for their family.

Thursday afternoon, students joined in a Book Character Parade. They dressed up in costumes based on their book of choice – there were at least four Pete the Cats present – and carried their books along for the parade.